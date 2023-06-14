Photo Release

June 14, 2023 Increasing Ph marketability: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Committee on Ways and Means hearing on several measures seeking to provide a Value-Added Tax (VAT) refund for non-resident tourists Wednesday, June 14, 2023. While acknowledging that the national revenue will be affected by giving such tax incentive to non-resident tourists, Gatchalian expressed the belief that the country stands to gain more from increased tourism foot traffic. “I’m surprised that here in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), we are the only country without a VAT refund mechanism. And the main goal of this VAT refund mechanism is to attract tourists,” Gatchalian said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)