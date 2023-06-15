Photo Release



Villar calls support for the PH food and beverage industry: Senator Cynthia Villar and Pasay Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano join Worldbex Service International (WSI) Founding Chairman Joseph Ang and other special guests during the opening of the 17th Manila Food and Beverages Expo (MAFBEX) on June 14 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. MABFLEX is the country’s biggest gathering of the iconic pillars and outstanding newcomers of the food trade. The event highlights the latest Food and Beverages innovations.

Kasama ni Senator Cynthia Villar at Pasay Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano si Worldbex Service International (WSI) Founding Chairman Joseph Ang at iba pang espesyal na bisita sa pagbubukas ng 17th Manila Food and Beverages Expo (MAFBEX) noong Hunyo 14 sa World Trade Center sa Pasay City . Ang MABFLEX ay ang pinakamalaking pagtitipon sa bansa ng mga iconic at mahuhusay na mga bagong dating haligi sa negosyo ng pagkain. Itinatampok ng event ang mga pinakabagong inobasyon sa Pagkain at Inumin.