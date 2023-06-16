Photo Release

June 16, 2023 ﻿Jinggoy underscores the significance of the approval of the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, principal author and co-sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2221 or the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers emphasizes the need to enact the measure saying that the recent near banning of Filipino seafarers from working on European Union-flagged vessels has made timely the passage of the enabling law that will protect their rights and welfare. “The passage of the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers is long overdue. Once enacted into law, it will be another landmark legislation that will benefit our kababayans – the seafarers and their families – and our economy as a whole,” Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)