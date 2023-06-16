Photo Release

June 16, 2023 Imee leads panel inquiry on proposed hosting of Afghan visa applicants: Senator Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Relations, seeks clarification from officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) as to why the United States (US) has chosen the Philippines as one of the countries to temporarily house Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants from Afghanistan. Presiding over the committee inquiry Friday, June 16, 2023, Marcos pointed out that if the US is unable or unwilling to temporarily accommodate the SIV applicants, "why don't they consider US territories such as Guam, Puerto Rico, and Guantanamo?" In response, DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo stated that aside from being a partner and a treaty ally, the US is also aware of the Philippines' long tradition of providing humanitarian assistance. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)