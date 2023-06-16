Photo Release

June 16, 2023 Filipinos first: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada seeks clarity on the reported plan of the Philippines to temporarily host Afghans awaiting resettlement in the United States. At the inquiry of the Committee on Foreign Relations Friday, June 16, 2023, Estrada asked officials on the implications of taking in Afghan nationals applying for US special immigrant visas as he raised the country's housing problem. "We are facing a housing backlog of around 6.5 million in our own backyard. Shouldn't we prioritize the needs of fellowmen first? Given our housing backlog and the rise in cost of living, shouldn't our limited resources be focused on taking care of our own?" Estrada stressed. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)