Photo Release

June 16, 2023 Tolentino sees nothing wrong with housing Afghan visa applicants in PH: Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino raises no objection to the proposed temporary hosting of Afghans awaiting resettlement in the United States. He said that if the applicants are correctly vetted, housed in a secured area, and would not incur additional expenses for the government, he sees no problem with the proposal. “If I may be allowed to express my personal sentiments, I don't see anything wrong here... If they (Afghans) were truly vetted," he said in mixed English and Filipino. "The only issue here is the process, which is shrouded in a non-transparent manner, not revealed to the country and not fully explained. But it is not the Afghans' fault," Tolentino added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)