Photo Release

June 19, 2023 Sotto extols Biazon’s life: Former Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III extols the life and achievements of the late Sen. Rodolfo ‘Pong” Biazon during the necrological service Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Senate plenary hall. “It has been said that the best speech delivered in services, such as what we have today, does not emanate from the speakers, but from the deed of the person being honored...With all that Sen. Pong Biazon had accomplished in this earthly life, it is undeniable that he is an inspirational man and his unwavering determination is unmatched. He had achieved greatness despite the obstacles that he faced throughout his life,” Sotto said. “He is truly a dynamic, multifaceted individual, and a family man, an excellent soldier, an extraordinary legislator, freedom fighter, and defender of democracy,” he added. Sotto and Biazon served together as senator during the 9th, 11th and 12th Congresses. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)