Photo Release

June 19, 2023 Honasan salutes life of fellow 'old warrior': Former Sen. Gregorio Honasan II honors the legacy of the late Sen. Rodolfo Biazon, his fellow soldier and legislator who passed away on June 12, 2023. In his tribute during Biazon's necrological service at the Senate on Monday, June 19, 2023, Honasan recalled how Biazon became a "fellow legislator's nightmare" because of how he performed his duties and how he showed off his intellect and untiring dedication during plenary debates and interpellations. "We realized that 24/7 is not enough for [Biazon] to explain and share what was in his heart and mind as a soldier who perpetually dreams of peace, unity and the prosperity that we deserve," Honasan added. Despite being a decorated soldier and lawmaker, Honasan also said he is certain that Biazon loved his family immensely and that being a husband, father, and grandfather was the late senator's "most meaningful and challenging role." (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)