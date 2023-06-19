Photo Release

June 19, 2023 Villanueva pays tribute to Biazon: A courageous soldier, a family man, a mentor and a statesman. This was how Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva described former Sen. Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon in his eulogy Monday, June 19, 2023. Biazon’s body was transferred to the Philippine Senate in Pasay City where his former colleagues paid him their last respects. “Like a true mentor, he taught me the tricks of the trade, like how and when to invoke or not Section 20 of the Commission on Appointments (CA) Rules. The many landmark laws he authored made this country closer to the highest ideals of democracy. He modernized the AFP and raised the dignity of our soldiers,” Villanueva said. Calling Biazon a Filipino who lived a life without limits, Villanueva said the former Armed Forces chief of staff was a selfless figure who was always willing to sacrifice his interest for the good of others. “Ultimately, the true honor we can give this great man is to carry on his legacies, especially on issues that are truly close to his heart like national defense and security, housing, good governance, and education, among others,” Villanueva added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)