Photo Release

June 19, 2023 A warrior and a statesman: “An officer and a gentleman, a warrior and a statesman.” This was how former Sen. Joey Lina described the late Sen. Rodolfo Biazon during the necrological service Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Senate plenary hall. Lina, who served together with Biazon during the 9th Congress (1992 – 1995), said “Pong,” as the late senator was fondly called, “was the epitome of humility, simplicity and decorum.” He said that although Biazon was older than him, the former military chief still found it necessary to seek counsel when he first entered politics and considered him, even when he was then the youngest senator, as a senior politician. “He quickly realized the wisdom of having to shed off the strict demeanor he used to exhibit as a military man and give way to more expression of compassion, understanding, tenderness, and other pleasing traits of an exemplary public servant to be able to connect more effectively with the people,” Lina said. “For being a paragon of humility, simplicity, decorum and honor, there is no doubt that Senator Pong was truly an outstanding Filipino who will be sorely missed,” he added. Biazon died of pneumonia on June 12, 2023. He was 88. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)