Photo Release

June 19, 2023 Loren thanks Biazon for support in similar advocacies: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expresses her gratitude to former Sen. Rodolfo Biazon for supporting similar advocacies in the areas of climate change, disaster risk reduction, and national security and defense. During the necrological service held Monday, June 19, 2023 in honor of Biazon, Legarda said she appreciates his “enthusiasm for bolstering the military reserve corps and recognizing its multifaceted and pivotal role in defense and security.” Legarda also cited Biazon’s keen interest in National Disaster Risk Reduction Management, as well as his support for the adoption of the Incheon Resolution in 2011, aimed at addressing the pressing concerns of escalating disaster and climate change effects on the nation. “He will always be one of the pillars of Philippine defense and security, who fought for peace and democracy. His selfless service and unwavering commitment to this cause make him stand out as an inspiration to many. He will always be revered and respected as a figure of courage, honor, and patriotism,” she said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)