Photo Release

June 19, 2023 Drilon honors ex-Sen. Biazon: Former Senate President Franklin Drilon delivers his eulogy at the necrological service of the late Sen. Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon Monday, June 19, 2023. Drilon said Biazon will always be remembered as someone who “defied all odds and bravely faced all colossal challenges life has thrown at him.” Drilon added that Biazon's patriotism, love for country, and dedication to public service will never fade and will be remembered and emulated by generations to come. “We are forever grateful for your contributions to our nation. Your legacy will continue to live in our hearts not only of your loved ones and the people who have known you but also in the hearts of freedom loving Filipinos,” he said. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)