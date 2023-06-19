Photo Release

June 19, 2023 A true servant of the people: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada joins his colleagues in paying respect to the late Sen. Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon who, he said, was guided by a moral compass that demanded accountability, transparency and fairness in his tenure in the upper chamber. Estrada said Biazon was a “remarkable” individual who believed in the power of unity and collaboration, alliances and the need to cross party lines to achieve meaningful progress for the nation. “Beyond the titles and the accolades, he was a true servant of the people. Sen. Pong was guided by a moral compass that demanded accountability, transparency and fairness,” Estrada said during Monday’s necrological service for Biazon on June 19, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)