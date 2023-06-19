Photo Release

June 19, 2023 Departure honors for Biazon: Members of the Philippine Marines carry the casket bearing the remains of former Sen. Rodolfo G. Biazon out of the Senate building after the necrological service held in his honor Monday, June 19, 2023. Former colleagues in the Senate led by Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri took turns in paying tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of the late senator, who also served as Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff and Muntinlupa Representative. Biazon passed away on Independence Day June 12, 2023 at the age of 88. He served as senator in the 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th Congresses. (Senate PRIB Photos)