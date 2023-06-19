Photo Release

June 19, 2023 ﻿Biazon, a man of forceful character: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada pays tribute to his former colleague, the late Sen. Rodolfo G. Biazon whom he described as someone with forceful character and tireless in championing every bill and fighting for every cause. In his eulogy for Biazon during Monday’s necrological services at the Senate, on June 19, 2023, Estrada said that while he was initially intimidated by Biazon, the late senator proved to be level headed and a dedicated public servant. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)