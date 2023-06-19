Photo Release

June 19, 2023 A compassionate warrior: Sen. Robinhood Padilla says the late Sen. Rodolfo Biazon was truly an officer and a gentleman who showed compassion to the enemy even when he was a young lieutenant. Padilla noted it is very difficult to find an officer who shows respect for rebels. “In the heat of the war in Mindanao, I didn't hear from any of the rebels that Lt. Rodolfo Biazon had been abusive... He fought there, and there is not a single story that he murdered, assaulted, or abused Muslim brothers. In him, the officer and a gentleman truly prevailed,” the senator said during the funeral service for the late senator at the Senate session hall Monday, June 19, 2023. Padilla said he first met Biazon when he was asked by Viva Films to portray the role of the late military officer-turned-politician, but the movie did not push through. When Padilla went to hide in the mountains in Camarines Norte to evade arrest for illegal possession of firearms, he said Biazon sent feelers for him to surrender and assured his safety. “He said: ‘I will not leave you, no one can hurt you!’ My surrender to him didn't go through because I surrendered to the SAF (Special Action Forces),” he said. (Voltaire F Domingo/Senate PRIB)