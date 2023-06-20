Photo Release

June 20, 2023 Public servant par excellence: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri remembers former Sen. Rodolfo Biazon as a principled man who chose to build bridges instead of burning them. In his eulogy, Zubiri said he considered Biazon as his mentor who guided him when he was still a first-time Majority Leader, adding that the late senator was gracious with his guidance and was always ready to cooperate and help out. While Biazon wore “many hats,” Zubiri pointed out that the late senator lived his entire life embodying the very essence of his roles and being a public servant par excellence. “He dedicated himself so completely to his work, to our people, and to our country not just because his job called for him to do so, but simply because he so fiercely loved our country and our people,” Zubiri said Monday, June 19, 2023. (Video from the Office of the Senate President) http://juno1.quickconnect.to/d/s/u3TGowZ2EQ90LWzP4AXl0N0YrwMhX7HA/WzgJGGxFgEdlVgMiT_J77qzJKJMuWpGA-9rcgI8Lshwo