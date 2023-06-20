Photo Release

June 20, 2023 Infusing Philippine design identity: Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the second Committee on Finance hearing on Senate Bill No. 2218 or the “Tatak Pinoy” Bill, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The measure seeks to mandate the formulation, financing, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of comprehensive and multi-year “tatak pinoy” (proudly Filipino) strategy. During the hearing, which focused on the creative industry, Angara said the government must be at the forefront in promoting the Philippine design identity through the procurement of Filipino-made products and infusing Filipino designs in government buildings. “The government needs to get the ball rolling… The government is omnipresent in the country – from Aparri to Jolo,” The Committee on Finance chairperson pointed out. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)