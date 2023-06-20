Photo Release

June 20, 2023 Livelihood for Overseas Filipino Workers: Sen. Raffy Tulfo backs the passage of “Tatak Pinoy” Bill which, he believes, would provide alternative livelihood opportunities for many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). During the second hearing of the Committee on Finance on the proposed measure, Tulfo said the “Tatak Pinoy” bill is one of the solutions to dissuade Filipinos from working abroad. “With the creation of the ‘Tatak Pinoy’ council, policies will be formulated to encourage OFW remittances to be invested and diverted to businesses and create 100 percent Filipino products,” Tulfo said, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)