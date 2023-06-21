Photo Release

June 21, 2023 Circular economy: Sen. Cynthia Villar calls on the public to revolutionize waste management through circular economy. The senator, chairperson of the Senate environment committee, said she has long been employing circular economy in her advocacies on waste management. Villar was Guest Speaker during the Philippine Environment Month celebration organized by DENR -EMB-NCR last June 19 in Quezon City. Nanawagan si Sen. Cynthia Villar sa publiko na -revolutionIze ang waste management sa pamamagitan ng circular economy. Sinabi ng senator, chairperson ng Senate environment committee, na matagal na niyang ginagamit angcircular economy sa kanyang advocacies sa waste management. Guest Speaker si Villar sa Philippine Environment Month celebration na inorganisa ng DENR -EMB-NCR nitong June 19 sa Quezon CIty.