Photo Release

June 21, 2023 On use, impact of mother tongue in schools: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Committee on Basic Education's inquiry into the implementation of the Mother-Tongue Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) program on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Gatchalian, who has been leading a series of public hearings to review the K to 12 basic education curricula under Republic Act No. 10533, noted the "complexity" in the application of mother tongue as a medium of instruction in the country's schools. "The Philippines is beautiful not only because of its 7,100 islands, but because of its diverse culture and diverse traditions. And part of that diversity is its diverse language," Gatchalian said. "But having said that, the application of language to education, especially to medium of education, is not without challenges," he added. The senator sought to hear the status, as well as the impacts, of the MTB-MLE from education officials, experts and stakeholders since the enactment of RA 10533 in 2013. "We need to understand, in the context of the Philippine setting, can we overcome those challenges, and when?" Gatchalian stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)