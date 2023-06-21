Photo Release

June 21, 2023 Binay opens inquiry on air travel mess: Sen. Nancy Binay presides over the public hearing of the Committee on Tourism on numerous passenger complaints about the services offered by airline corporation Cebu Pacific and other air travel companies. In her opening statement during the inquiry Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Binay highlighted the important role of airline businesses in helping revive the country's tourism industry, but persistent issues and mismanagement hiccups in air transportation continue to dampen efforts to further promote Philippine tourism. "Aside from the power outages in our airports, airline passengers continue to complain of overbooking, offloading and booking glitches against Cebu Pacific and other airlines," Binay said. The senator also said airline companies and relevant government agencies should identify the core problems to come up with doable solutions and implement the same as soon as possible. "It can't always be the passengers who consistently adjust. It looks like they are now numb to the plight and complaints of passengers. Our people deserve better," Binay added in a mix of English and Filipino. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)