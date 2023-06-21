Photo Release

June 21, 2023 DOTr part of the problem: Sen. Grace Poe believes relevant government agencies, such as the Department of Transportation, should take part of the blame amid mounting complaints of overbooking, offloading and booking difficulties against budget airline carrier Cebu Pacific. Poe pointed out during the Committee on Tourism hearing Wednesday, June 21, 2023, that the complaints of air passengers are not isolated to Cebu Pacific. “The airlines shouldn’t take the brunt of the airline passengers' complaints. The airport and the policies of the Department of Transportation should also be scrutinized whether they are also part of the problem. Sometimes, the problem is not with airlines but also with our airports,” the Committee on Public Services chairperson said in Filipino. (File photo/Senate PRIB)