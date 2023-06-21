Photo Release

June 21, 2023 Hontiveros wants regulators held accountable: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros insists that aside from the airline companies, concerned government agencies should also be held accountable for the canceled, rescheduled and delayed flights by Cebu Pacific and other airline companies that have affected thousands of passengers. Hontiveros emphasized that the inconvenience brought by flight cancelations and delays disrupts the travel experiences of passengers and could negatively affect the tourism sector. She insisted that agencies mandated to supervise, control and regulate air carriers such as the Civil Aeronautics Board and the Department of Transportation should also be held accountable. "Friends, dear colleagues, the cost of a delayed or canceled flight goes beyond the ticket price. It includes wasted hotel reservations, missed business opportunities, and stress," said Hontiveros in a mix of English and Filipino during the public hearing of the Committee on Tourism Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)