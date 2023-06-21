Photo Release

June 21, 2023 Tulfo bares airlines abuses: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo bares some abuses of the airline companies that pose danger and compromise the safety of all airline passengers, aside from the reported overbooking, offloading, booking and flight cancellations. During Wednesday’s public hearing June 21, 2023 of the Committee on Tourism, Tulfo stressed the importance of public safety which has been compromised because of the abuses of some air travel companies by adding extra flights in a day but lack airplane proper maintenance. “There were safety issues surrounding the uploading, overbooking and flight cancellations of airlines…If these airlines don't care about fulfilling their obligations to provide air transport for the passengers, I will not be surprised that they are cutting corners when it comes to safety as well,” Tulfo said. “Another obvious consequence of adding extra flights is the fatigue of pilots and flight attendants who are being recklessly utilized as airlines across the industry try to recover revenue losses during the pandemic,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)