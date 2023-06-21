Photo Release

June 21, 2023 The customer is always right: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go calls on Cebu Pacific to take immediate action and rectify the mounting complaints that their passengers lodged against the budget airline, saying the customer is always right. “It is crucial for Cebu Pacific to establish effective mechanisms for compensating and assisting affected passengers. This includes providing food, water, and accommodation and ensuring prompt reimbursement for any expenses incurred as a result of this inconvenience,” Go said during the Committee on Tourism hearing Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Aside from giving just compensation, Go said Cebu Pacific should implement a comprehensive staff retraining program to enhance customer service and to ensure that these situations would be minimized in the future. (Screenshot/Senate PRIB)