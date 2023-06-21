Photo Release

June 21, 2023 Ensuring future-ready learners: Sen. Pia Cayetano stresses the importance of equipping Filipino learners with the proper knowledge and skills to meet the demands of the future job market. As the Committee on Basic Education looked into the use of mother tongue as a medium of instruction under the K to 12 education program Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Cayetano raised the need to balance the use of the mother tongue with ensuring that children are adept in speaking the "top languages of the world." "When we talk about the mother tongue, and how we are ensuring that our children understand what we’re teaching them, we also have to look into the future. What is the world that they need to be prepared for?" said Cayetano, who chairs the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovations, and Futures Thinking. "We need to prepare them with the 21st century skills. These include communication, collaboration, being able to work in different environments, ability to adapt and language is very central to this," she pointed out. (Screengrab/Senate PRIB)