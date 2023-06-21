Photo Release

June 21, 2023 Ejercito shares personal ordeal in air travel fiasco: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito recalls his own unfortunate experience with an unscheduled delay carried out by a local airline causing disruption in the senator and his staff's schedule during an official engagement. During the joint public hearing of the Committees on Tourism and Public Services Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Ejercito sought the help of his colleagues and invited resource persons from both private and public agencies to determine the root cause of the incessant air travel issues of Cebu Pacific and other airlines, including overbooking, offloading, poor aircraft maintenance and airport mismanagement, to name a few. "We need to fix these issues for tourism and the business climate [of the country]. Our airports and airlines are the first and last impression for every tourist and potential business or investor," Ejercito said in a mix of English and Filipino. The deputy majority leader also pointed out the need to maximize the use of Clark International Airport to help decongest the flow of passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)