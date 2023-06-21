Photo Release

June 21, 2023 Institutionalizing Air Passenger Bill of Rights: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa asks the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) if it is amenable to proposals seeking to institutionalize the Air Passenger Bill of Rights in order to protect the public from erring airline companies. During the hearing of the Committee on Tourism on airline passenger complaints against Cebu Pacific Airlines Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Dela Rosa said he is contemplating pushing for the proposal in the Senate, not to discourage the airline industry, but to protect the public interest. "What is your position? Do you agree with the proposal to create a law that will institutionalize the Air Passenger Bill of Rights?" asked Dela Rosa. CAB Executive Director Carmelo Arcilla, in response, said they have been very supportive of the proposal, but it seems it is not among the priorities of Congress. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)