Photo Release

June 21, 2023 Padilla supports MTB-MLE program: Sen. Robinhood Padilla, during Wednesday’s public hearing of the Committee on Basic Education June 21, 2023, reiterated his support for the full implementation of Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) program. Padilla said he has been pushing for the use of Filipino in official communications and as a medium of instruction in schools, noting that the Constitution encourages English, Filipino and regional dialects. “I hope it will be clear to all of us how this (MTB-MLE program) can be implemented,” Padilla said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)