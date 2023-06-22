Photo Release

June 22, 2023 NIA 60th Founding Anniversary: Sen. Cynthia Villar graced the opening of the National Irrigation Administration’s 60th founding Anniversary in its main office in Quezon City. She visited the exhibits highlighting the 'milestones' of NIA during the past years which a part of the weeklong celebration. Villar lauded the agency for its significant impact on the country's agriculture. Dumalo si Sen. Cynthia Villar sa pagbubukas ng 60th founding ng National Irrigation Administration sa main office nito sa Quezon City. BInisita niya ang exhibit na nagpapakita ng 'milestones' ng NIA sa mga nakaraang taon na bahagi ng isang linggong pagdiriwang. Pinuri ni Villar ang ahensya sa malaking epekto nito sa agrikultura ng bansa.