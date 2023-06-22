Photo Release

June 22, 2023 Jinggoy calls for stiffer penalties for improper use of police, military uniforms, and accessories: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada says persons outside of the police and military forces who would be caught wearing their uniforms should be slapped with more serious penalties for the offense. Estrada, in his filed Senate Bill No. 2149, proposed to have the current penalty of arresto mayor, which carries the penalty of imprisonment of one month and one day to six months, escalated to prision mayor in its minimum and medium periods or a jail term of six years and one day to 10 years.