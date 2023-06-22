Photo Release

June 22, 2023 Protection, preservation of IPs' rights and culture: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla presides over the Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs’ public hearing to tackle several bills concerning the protection and preservation of indigenous people’s (IP) rights and culture Thursday, June 22, 2023. Padilla stressed the importance of establishing resource centers for indigenous people, conservation of indigenous community territories, and protection of IPs traditional property rights. Padilla said the Philippines has 110 groups of IPs, consisting of 14 to 17 million Filipinos. Some 61 percent are in Mindanao while 33 percent are in Northern Luzon. “The sad thing is, our indigenous people remain among the poorest in the country and in the entire world. According to the World Bank, while indigenous peoples make up only six percent of the global population, they represent almost 20 percent of the world's extreme poor,” Padilla said in Filipino. “Our point is, the IPs are working hard to make their voice heard and we are here not only to listen but also to take action,” he added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)