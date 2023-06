Photo Release

June 25, 2023 Pasay City: While the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) policy under the K to 12 Law mandates the use of learners’ first language as the medium of instruction for Grades 1 to 3, some schools end up using regional languages that children are unfamiliar with. 25 Jun 23. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN