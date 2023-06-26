Photo Release



Hontiveros facilitates P11.5M aid for Mayon volcano victims: Senator Risa Hontiveros has facilitated P11.5 million worth of allocations for families and individuals affected by the recent Mayon Volcano eruption in the Province of Albay.

Dubbed as the “Mayon 360° Relief Operations,” Hontiveros hopes to cover all areas affected by the recent volcanic activity. The senator facilitated the allocation of P10M for relief packs through the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau.