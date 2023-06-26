Photo Release

June 26, 2023 'Inconvenient for learners': Sen. Win Gatchalian quizzes the Department of Education (DepEd) Monday, June 26, 2023 about the use of 19 local languages as medium of instruction and subject area under the Mother-Tongue Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) program. As the Committee on Basic Education held its third public hearing on the implementation of the MTB-MLE program under the K to 12 Act (Republic Act No. 10533), Gatchalian questioned the DepEd's "flawed" selection as he noted the exclusion of other widely-used dialects and the non-disaggregation of languages. "It's what's convenient for us, the government. Because we all know, that implementing the 184 languages...is impossible. It's convenient for us, not convenient for the learners," Gatchalian said. "But if you are going to implement a true, learner-centered approach, then we have to stay true to the [mother tongue]," he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)