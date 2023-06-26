Photo Release

June 26, 2023 Better than alienating learners: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III seeks clarification from the Department of Education (DepEd) on how the Mother-Tongue Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) is being implemented in areas that are linguistically diverse. During the continuation of the public hearing of the Committee on Basic Education on issues relating to the implementation of the MTB-MLE Monday, June 26, 2023, Pimentel asked Rosalina Villaneza, DepEd chief Education Program Specialist, how they would address a situation in which five students could understand English while the rest of the class could not. "So how should the teacher approach this?" Pimentel asked. In response, Villaneza told the panel that DepEd has policies that could address the situation, including the use of the "lingua franca," or the language widely spoken in the community. "We have policy options on how to do it, but the last option, in case there is really diversity, is to resort to the language of the community or 'lingua franca.' I think that is better than alienating the kids in the classroom," she added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)