Photo Release

June 26, 2023 Jinggoy graces first Kapihan sa Senado for the 19th Congress: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada answers questions from members of the Senate media during the Kapihan sa Senado news forum Monday, June 26, 2023. Among the topics discussed were the Military and Uniformed Personnel Pension System Reform Bill, the planned hiring of nursing graduates who failed the board examination by the Department of Health, and the Maharlika Investment Fund. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)