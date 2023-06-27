Photo Release



Villar joins PBBM in tree planting: During the 160th Anniversary of the Philippine Forestry Service, Sen. Cynthia Villlar joins President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the tree planting activity at the DENR compound in Quezon City. Aside from Villar who is the chairperson of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources, the momentous event was also attended by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr, DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and DENR-Usec. Jonas Leones. The senator, a known environmentalist, has also embarked on tree-planting activities to help maintain a healthy environment.

Sa pagdiriwang ng 160th Anniversary ng Philippine Forest Service, sinamahan ni Sen. Cynthia Villlar si President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa tree planting activity sa DENR compound sa Quezon City. Bukod kay Villar na chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources, lumahok din sa 'momentous event' sina House Spearker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo, DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga at DENR-Usec. Jonas Leones. Nangunguna rin ang senador, kilalang environmentalist, sa tree-planting activities upang makatulong na mapanatiling malusog ang ating kapaligiran.