Photo Release



Citing important role of pharmacists: Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally witnessed the oath taking ceremony of the new officers and trustees of the Philippine Pharmacists Association, Inc. (PPhA) at the Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in Taguig City on Sunday, June 25.

Showing his support for the advancement of the pharmacy profession in the country, Go highlighted in his speech the crucial role of the association in ensuring that Filipino pharmacists are given opportunities for growth and development in their careers.