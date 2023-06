Photo Release



Cayetano urges churches to address spiritual and other forms of poverty in Taguig: For Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, helping address ‘spiritual poverty’ together with church leaders and life coaches through the Kaagapay Sa Pag-unlad (KSP) is as important as addressing other forms of poverty.

He said this as an encouragement to the 40 life coaches and church leaders who are actively involved in KSP, a program that he relaunched in 2020 to give better life for Taguigeños.