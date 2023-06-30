Photo Release

June 30, 2023 A fruitful visit to the US: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri reports to members of the media the highlights of his three-week working visit to the United States during the "Kapihan sa Senado" forum on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Zubiri said he met with US legislators and discussed measures that would boost the Philippines' defense capabilities, as well as economic development. "It was quite a successful working visit, and I’m looking forward to more extensive cooperation with the United States, not just on defense, but also on the issue on the economic upliftment of our people," the Senate chief said. During the forum, Zubiri also answered questions on the proposed creation of the Maharlika Investment Fund, the temporary housing of Afghan nationals in the country, and other issues. (Office of the Senate President and Senate PRIB)