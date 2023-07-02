Photo Release



Making public health services more accessible in the grassroots: On Wednesday, June 28, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally attended the groundbreaking of yet another Super Health Center, this time in Lala, Lanao del Norte.

Recognizing the urgent need to address the basic health service requirements of Filipinos, particularly those residing in underserved areas, Go cited in his speech that he remains committed to promoting initiatives aimed at improving healthcare accessibility, such as the establishment of more Super Health Centers in the country.