July 3, 2023 Jinggoy calls for Senate probe on proliferation online of celebrity endorsement scams: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is calling for a Senate inquiry into the alarming proliferation of fake online celebrity endorsements and deceptive social media postings advertising and selling of various unregistered food and drug products. "These advertisements mislead consumers into believing that these celebrities are using and endorsing food and medicinal products that are actually unregistered before the proper health authorities and not yet approved for mass distribution and public consumption," Estrada said in filing Senate Resolution No. 666.