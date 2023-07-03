Photo Release

July 3, 2023 What’s your vision for Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education program?: Sen. Win Gatchalian raises this question to officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) as he presided over the Committee on Basic Education inquiry into the program. During the hearing, Gatchalian pointed out there had been a confusion in the implementation of the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE) due to the fact that DepEd was not able to conduct a simulation and a formal study on the implementation of the program. “In the absence of that, I want to understand what is the vision for the implementation of the mother-tongue? Are we going to hit the 184 languages? What is the ultimate goal?” Gatchalian asked Monday, July 3, 2023. In response, Dr. Rosalina Villaneza, Chief Education Program Specialist of DepEd, told Gatchalian that they already have prepared a program that will address and integrate all the languages in the future. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)