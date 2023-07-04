Photo Release

July 4, 2023 Legarda resumes public hearing on PENCAS and Blue Economy bills: Senate President Pro Tempore underscores the importance of safeguarding the environment while harnessing the full potential of the country’s marine resources. Presiding over the continuation of the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) and the Blue Economy bills, Legarda said the proposed measures introduce innovative approaches that could balance economic growth with environmental protection, ensuring the long-term sustainability of our ecosystems. “Let us seize this moment and craft legislation that will empower us to tread the path of inclusive and sustainable development,” Legarda said Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)