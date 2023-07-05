Photo Release



PBMM, Villar at Livestock PH 2023: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Senate agriculture and food committee, were the Special Guests of Honor at the Opening Ceremony of the 6th Livestock Philippines Expo 2023 at World Trade Center in Pasay City on July 5. Villar and the President also joined stakeholders in the country's Agriculture and Livestock industry during the event's ribbon cutting ceremony and exhibits tour. The senator believes that improving the livestock industry will guarantee food security and reduce poverty in the countryside.

PBBM,Villar at Livestock PH 2023: Special Guests of Honor sina Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson ng Senate agriculture and food committee, sa Opening Ceremony ng 6th Livestock Philippines Expo 2023 na idinaos sa World Trade Center, Pasay City, nitong July 5. Kasama rin ang Pangulo at si Villar ng stakeholders ng ating Agriculture at Livestock industry sa ribbon cutting ceremony at pag-ikot sa mga exhibits. Naniniwala ang senador na sa paglago ng livestock industry, magkakaroon ng katiyakan ang ating food security at mapapababa ang kahirapan sa countryside.