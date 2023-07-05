Photo Release

July 5, 2023 Hontiveros tackles issues hounding Gentle Hands Orphanage: Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 presides over the public hearing of the Committee on Women, Family Relations and Gender Equality on the cease-and-desist order (CDO) issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to an orphanage in Quezon City which allegedly violated fire safety protocols and basic living standards of more than 120 orphans. "This hearing not only seeks to get to the bottom of the Gentle Hands issue but also to the source of the problem and why it led to the transfer of children to DSWD's custody," the deputy minority leader said in a mix of English and Filipino. Hontiveros likewise asked the DSWD to help shed light on the current enforcement protocols of the agency in serving CDOs to private social welfare and development agencies (SWDA). She, too, asked for insights into claims that many other SWDAs, including orphanages around the country, suffer from the same poor living and safety conditions. "We are here to seek clarity, and ultimately, to find solutions to problems that impact children who are among the most vulnerable. In this committee, what reigns are matters that uphold the best interest of the child," Hontiveros stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)