Photo Release

July 5, 2023 Tolentino panel hears creation of more courts: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino presides over the Committee on Justice and Human Rights' public hearing on several bills creating Regional Trial Courts (RTC) in various provinces, cities and municipalities in the country on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Tolentino enumerated some requirements of the Supreme Court in creating additional courts. “I have here several data coming from the Supreme Court. For an RTC, there should be at least 500 cases lodged within a sala of RTC. For first level court (Metropolitan Trial Court), there should be at least 300 cases. Also there should be enough space given by the local government units (LGUs) or lease from a private sector, and there should be likewise accompanying prosecutors that would man that sala,” Tolentino said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)