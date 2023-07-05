Photo Release

July 5, 2023 Pimentel seeks clarification on GHI closure: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks Social Welfare and Development Sec. Rex Gatchalian to explain the department’s reasons for shutting down the operations of an orphanage in Quezon City. Pimentel said the inquiry conducted by the Senate Committee on Women, Family Relations and Gender Equality Wednesday, July 5, 2023 on the closure of Gentle Hands Inc. (GHI) Orphanage was in aid of legislation, for the crafting of better laws. Pimentel asked Gatchalian why they issued three cease and desist orders to GHI and ordered the transfer of children from the child care facility. In response, Gatchalian told Pimentel that after the first cease and desist order was issued, other concerns had cropped up, prompting the department to issue the other orders. Gatchalian also explained that the children were unsafe in the facility as it violated the fire safety regulations. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)